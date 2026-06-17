Posted: Jun 17, 2026 3:31 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2026 3:31 PM

Ty Loftis

An Osage County Sheriff's Office press release states a Sand Springs man is being charged with multiple felonies after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call on Monday evening.

Through an investigation, deputies learned Byron Synar had allegedly been drinking alcohol throughout the day. Synar then returned to the Sand Springs residence and intentionally crashed his vehicle into another after making threats to do so.

The press release states deputies learned the suspect was allegedly in possession of firearms while intoxicated and had pointed a firearm at an individual during the argument. The victim stated they were in fear for their life and was unable to leave safely due to the threat of violence. Deputies located many firearms at the residence and observed signs of intoxication.

Synar is formally being charged with kidnapping, pointing a firearm a an individual, assault with a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure, malicious injury to property and carrying a weapon while under the influence of alcohol.