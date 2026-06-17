Posted: Jun 17, 2026 5:00 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2026 5:00 PM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Public Schools voters will decide a bond issue on Aug. 25 that incoming Superintendent of Bartlesville Public School LaDonna Chanellors say would be completed with no tax increase.

Appearing on KWON Radio's COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Chancellor said the proposal continues the district’s philosophy of using bond funding to support operational needs such as textbooks, digital curriculum, technology upgrades, HVAC systems and roof repairs across district facilities.

The bond package also includes several facility improvement projects. At Madison Middle School, plans call for reconfiguring the main entrance and office area to improve security and visitor access. At Central Middle School, an existing gym space would be renovated into a weight room, eliminating the need to transport students to Bartlesville High School for strength and conditioning classes.

At Bartlesville High School, the proposal includes expanding the current strength and conditioning facility, adding wrestling practice space, creating a dedicated girls wrestling locker room and constructing a new extracurricular annex. The annex would provide band rehearsal and storage space while also accommodating activities such as robotics, drone competitions and student leadership events.

More information about the proposal is available at BruinBond.com.