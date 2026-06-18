Posted: Jun 18, 2026 7:17 AMUpdated: Jun 18, 2026 7:17 AM

Tom Davis

Congratulations to Denis Stahlecker of Bartlesville. Denis is Thursday's winner in our Lessons Learned from Dad Contest.

Denis wins a pair of concert tickets to a show of her choice at The Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino Hotel Tulsa.

The Lesson Learned:

"My dad taught by example how to show love to us kids by driving us 25 miles each way to take his family to church on Sundays, getting us to youth group Sunday evenings and getting us to church choir practice on Thursday evenings. That is 150 miles on gravel roads to allow us to learn about our Heavenly Father's unimaginable love for us as His children. It is imperative that we pass that love on to others and let them see God through us."

The Grand Prize Drawing is June 19th at 8:06 am where one lucky entrant will win two tickets to the concert of choice at the Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino Hotel Tulsa. 1 Night Hotel Stay, $50 in Food, $50 VISA gift card from Truity Credit Union, Bible from Glorious Connections, $75 gift card from Windle's Rock and Jewlery, Dinner for Dad at Sabores Mexican Cuisine, A gift bag from Moxie on 2nd, and a Gift from McCoy Jewelers.