Posted: Jun 25, 2026 3:41 PMUpdated: Jun 25, 2026 3:41 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County has seen its fair share of flooding in the last 24 hours. Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts said that as of 5 p.m. Thursday all county roads were open, but it has been a long day keeping up with the heavy rains.

More rain is possible later tonight. Roberts gives advice to those who may be thinking about driving through high waters.