BREAKING NEWS - Caney River Flooding Expected to Impact Access to Oak Park, County Roads Near Ramona
News
Osage County
Posted: Jun 25, 2026 3:41 PMUpdated: Jun 25, 2026 3:41 PM
Osage County Gets Soaking Rain
Ty Loftis
Osage County has seen its fair share of flooding in the last 24 hours. Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts said that as of 5 p.m. Thursday all county roads were open, but it has been a long day keeping up with the heavy rains.
More rain is possible later tonight. Roberts gives advice to those who may be thinking about driving through high waters.
The Mesonet site in Burbank has recorded 5.22 inches of rain since midnight.
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