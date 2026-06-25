Posted: Jun 25, 2026 3:46 PMUpdated: Jun 25, 2026 3:47 PM

Nathan Thompson

Flooding on the Caney River is expected to impact several areas of Washington County, including the Oak Park neighborhood in Bartlesville and several areas south of Ramona.

Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox says the Caney is expected to crest approximately three feet above flood stage in Bartlesville, which will impact low-lying areas near the river and cut off access to the Oak Park neighborhood from the south

Cox says higher waters are expected from Ramona to the south, potentially closing multiple county roads

Cox says the water is expected to recede by late Friday, but some minor flooding could continue through the weekend