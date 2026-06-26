Posted: Jun 26, 2026 9:45 AMUpdated: Jun 26, 2026 10:55 AM

Ty Loftis

Osage County deputies conducted a traffic stop near Tulsa on Sunday, which resulted in an arrest on several criminal charges. Mikah Washington is being charged with driving under the influence, child endangerment, failure to properly restrain a child, driving while under suspension, failure to maintain insurance and failure to stay in a lane.

An Osage County Sheriff's Office Facebook post states that during the traffic stop, deputies observed a five year old riding in the back seat who wasn't properly restrained. Additionally, Washington was unable to provide proper insurance and after running her driver's license, deputies learned it was allegedly under suspension.

Deputies observed an open bottle of alcohol in Washington's vehicle and she admitted to drinking alcohol prior to driving. Washington consented to taking standard field sobriety tests and the Facebook post states her blood alcohol content was .17, which is more than double the legal limit.