Posted: Jul 01, 2026 9:19 AMUpdated: Jul 01, 2026 9:19 AM

Nathan Thompson

Arvest Bank has hired former Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley as a commercial banker serving Bartlesville and surrounding communities.

McCauley brings more than three decades of leadership experience in public education to his new role, including 25 years with Bartlesville Public Schools. He served as superintendent from 2016 until his retirement on June 30, 2026.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chuck to Arvest Bank," David Nickel, president of Arvest Bank's Bartlesville region, said in a statement. "Chuck's extensive leadership in the community, his understanding of operations and overall business acumen make him an excellent fit with our commercial lending team."

Before becoming superintendent, McCauley served as principal of Bartlesville High School and as the district's executive director of human resources and secondary education.

During his education career, McCauley received several statewide honors, including the Oklahoma Medal for Excellence in Teaching and Administration from the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, District 5 Superintendent of the Year and the Oklahoma Association of School Administrators' Lifetime Achievement Award.

Beyond his professional career, McCauley has remained active in civic organizations throughout Bartlesville. He has served on the boards of the Bartlesville Rotary Club and the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce. He currently serves on the board of Hillcrest Country Club and is a trustee of the Bartlesville Development Authority.

McCauley and his wife, Jennifer, a schoolteacher, have one son, Mason, a graduate of Bartlesville High School and William Jewell College. In his free time, McCauley enjoys reading, golfing and running.