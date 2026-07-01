Posted: Jul 01, 2026 9:40 AMUpdated: Jul 01, 2026 9:40 AM

Nathan Thompson

Water levels at lakes across northeastern Oklahoma remain well above normal, increasing safety risks for underwater hazards.

As of Wednesday morning, Hulah Lake stands 12.5 feet above its normal level, while Copan Lake is 11.5 feet above normal. The Corps of Engineers continues to limit releases from both reservoirs because of flooding concerns along the Caney River downstream.

Other area lakes also remain elevated following recent heavy rainfall.

In Osage County, Birch Lake is just over 5 feet above normal, while Skiatook Lake is just above 2 feet above its typical level. Keystone Lake is nearly 18 feet above normal, and Kaw Lake is 18.5 feet above normal.

In Nowata and Rogers counties, Oologah Lake is more than 15 feet above normal.

Water levels continue to increase at Grand Lake, a popular holiday destination. As of Wednesday morning, the reservoir is more than 6 feet above its normal elevation.

While all lakes are above normal levels, water is receding at most locations, for the exception of Grand Lake.

The elevated lake levels come as thousands of boaters, campers and anglers are expected to visit Oklahoma lakes during the Independence Day holiday. Visitors are encouraged to use caution, as high water levels can create stronger currents, floating debris and other hazards.