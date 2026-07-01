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Bartlesville
Posted: Jul 01, 2026 9:21 AMUpdated: Jul 01, 2026 9:21 AM
Children's Musical Theatre Presents Frozen The Musical
Tom Davis
Each summer, Children's Musical Theatre of Bartlesville brings the magic of Broadway to life right here in Bartlesville. This summer, CMT presents Frozen The Musical.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, CMT Artistic Director Roberta Eberhard and youth actors Gabriel Stearman, Nathan Van Noy, Brooklyn Liddell, and Ani Patton talked about the production.
Frozen The Musical is a magical story of sisterhood, courage, and self-acceptance. It follows fearless Princess Anna on an epic quest to bring her sister Elsa home after Elsa’s icy powers accidentally trap the kingdom of Arendelle in an eternal winter.
The CMT Mainstage Summer Musical is the centerpiece of their season. It is a five-week musical theatre intensive where students ages 7–17 learn every aspect of putting on a full-scale production.
The show runs July 16-17, 2026, at 7 p.m. and July 18-19, 2026, at 2 p.m. at The Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd, in Bartlesville. Tickets are available at www.bartlesvillecenter.com .
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