Posted: Jul 01, 2026 1:12 PMUpdated: Jul 01, 2026 1:47 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners held a joint meeting with the Excise Board on Wednesday morning to discuss the 2026-2027 fiscal year budget. As the commissioners discussed each county office and their budgetary request, no budget was passed, but the Excise Board approved temporary appropriations so the county can continue operating.

Last year, the commissioners passed a fiscal year budget totaling just over 12.5 million dollars. Had the 2026-2027 fiscal year budget been passed on Wednesday, the county would have seen a slight increase in that budget. Those increases would have mainly been cost of living raises.

There are a total of 220 full time employees that work for Osage County. The sheriff's office accounts for 78 of those employees. Sheriff Bart Perrier talks about the struggles his office continues to face.

For county insurance and benefits, there was a proposed increase that would be significant. Workers compensation saw an increase of just over $71,000 and property and liability insurance saw an increase of $191,000. County Clerk Christina Talburt talks about where that money will have to come from.

Court Clerk Lavendar Carroll was requesting a slight increase in her budget so that her employees could travel and take recommended training courses. There was also an increase in the improvements to the fairgrounds, but that is due to an increase in utilities. Perrier said if the City of Pawhuska would allow the county to use PSO, that cost would not be as much.

District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt said things are still in flux, but he believes they will be able to meet those requests.