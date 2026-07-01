Posted: Jul 01, 2026 2:10 PMUpdated: Jul 01, 2026 2:10 PM

Ty Loftis

Nowata's Fourth of July celebration is Saturday at Jack Gordon Park and Real Country KRIG 104.9 FM will be broadcasting live from noon to 2 p.m.

As part of their annual fundraiser, the Nowata Fire Department will be serving fish dinners at noon until they run out. Pulled pork dinners will be served at 5 p.m. and a benefit auction for the Nowata Volunteer Firefighters will be at 6 p.m. Fireworks will begin when it gets dark.