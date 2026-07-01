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Nowata
Posted: Jul 01, 2026 2:10 PMUpdated: Jul 01, 2026 2:10 PM
KRIG to Broadcast From Nowata Fourth of July
Ty Loftis
Nowata's Fourth of July celebration is Saturday at Jack Gordon Park and Real Country KRIG 104.9 FM will be broadcasting live from noon to 2 p.m.
As part of their annual fundraiser, the Nowata Fire Department will be serving fish dinners at noon until they run out. Pulled pork dinners will be served at 5 p.m. and a benefit auction for the Nowata Volunteer Firefighters will be at 6 p.m. Fireworks will begin when it gets dark.
Saturday's broadcast is being brought to you by Welch State Bank, Rainey's Custom Butchering, Rainey's Meat Market, Farris Heating and Air, Mid America Farm and Ranch Supply, Nowata Automotive Services, City Drug, Galloping Goose Antiques, Totah Communications, Totel CSI, Bartnet IP, Sonic of Nowata, Lucas Metal Works, Oklahoma Farm Bureau Agent Heather Kiser and Arvest Bank.
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