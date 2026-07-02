Posted: Jul 02, 2026 9:24 AMUpdated: Jul 02, 2026 9:25 AM

Nathan Thompson

Water levels at lakes across northeastern Oklahoma remain well above normal, but are receding as the Independence Day holiday weekend approaches.

As of Thursday morning, Hulah Lake stands more than 12 feet above its normal level, while Copan Lake is just over 11 feet above normal. The Corps of Engineers continues to limit releases from both reservoirs because of flooding concerns along the Caney River downstream.

Other area lakes also remain elevated following recent heavy rainfall, but are slowing falling.

In Osage County, Birch Lake is 4.5 feet above normal, while Skiatook Lake remains 2 feet above its typical level. Keystone Lake is 17.75 feet above normal, and Kaw Lake is just under 17 feet above normal.

In Nowata and Rogers counties, Oologah Lake remains more than 15 feet above normal.

Water levels are falling at Grand Lake, a popular holiday destination. As of Thursday morning, the reservoir is more than 5.5 feet above its normal elevation.

The elevated lake levels come as thousands of boaters, campers and anglers are expected to visit Oklahoma lakes during the Independence Day holiday. Visitors are encouraged to use caution, as high water levels can create stronger currents, floating debris and other hazards.