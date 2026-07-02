Posted: Jul 02, 2026 9:54 AMUpdated: Jul 02, 2026 12:57 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office plans to launch a D.A.R.E. program for Osage County schools this fall. The drug abuse resistance education program is part of the commitment to educating the youth on the dangers of drugs.

Deputy Derrin Jorgensen recently attended a conference in which he got to train with the best D.A.R.E. educators in the state. An Osage County Sheriff's Office Facebook post states Jorgensen will lead training in the county and work with the students directly. Main focus points will include decision making skills, peer pressure resistance and making good choices.