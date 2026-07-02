Posted: Jul 02, 2026 10:14 AMUpdated: Jul 02, 2026 10:17 AM

Tom Davis

Elder Care's Cool Room Project is designed to offer relief to seniors in our community who do not have air conditioning in their homes during the hottest months of the year. Windo unit air conditioners are available for then to use for 3 years to those who qualify.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Michael Colaw with Elder Care said, "With the harshest part of summer upon us, we are down to just one window unit air conditioner for a qualified senior. We are asking for donations of window units or just the money for us to buy them."

To qualify, seniors must have one room in their house with a door that can be shut, allowing for that room to be “The Cool Room.” The room must have a window near a 110-volt capacity outlet. It is not the intent of the project to cool an entire house but to provide a safe “Cool Room” during the deadly heat of summer days. Qualified individuals must be senior citizens, age 60 or older. If you or someone you know is qualified to benefit from this project, please call us at (918) 336-8500.