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Pawhuska Schools
Posted: Jul 02, 2026 12:34 PMUpdated: Jul 02, 2026 12:34 PM
Pawhuska Schools Warning of Scam
Ty Loftis
Pawhuska Public School is warning of a scam that could be sent in the mail. They warn that a company is requesting parents or guardians complete a form and pay a fee to be a member of the National Honor Society.
Pawhuska Public Schools warns that this doesn't qualify students to graduate with honors and that grades are kept confidential. If you receive such a letter, you are encouraged to reach out to Pawhuska Schools before responding.
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