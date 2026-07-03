The hospital in Nowata is applying to reclassify and a group of citizens are trying to keep the hospital they have.

Ascension St. John has submitted an application to the Oklahoma State Department of Health to reclassify from a Critical Access Hospital to a Rural Emergency Hospital. A group of Nowata citizens have started the “Save our Hospital” movement. Group member Mike Dye says this will change what is available to residents through the hospital.

Ascension St. John says patients who need to be transported to a hospital will be stabilized in Nowata before being transferred to Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville or St. John Owasso. Group Member Cheryl Reid says this not only affects the patients who would have been admitted into the hospital but also their families.