Posted: Jul 03, 2026 6:24 AMUpdated: Jul 03, 2026 6:27 AM

Tom Davis

U.S. Congressman Josh Brecheen appeared on KWON Radio's Community Connection ahead of the Independence Day holiday, reflecting on the nation's upcoming 250th anniversary and the principles he believes have sustained the United States since its founding.

In the podcast, Brecheen emphasized the importance of self-governance, constitutional originalism and civic education, stating that the nation should return to the founders' original intent. He criticized recent Supreme Court of the United States decision on birthright citizenship, and said Congress should operate within the Constitution's enumerated powers while courts should interpret and not create law.

Brecheen also discussed Senate filibuster rules and the proposed SAVE Act, saying that Congress has constitutional authority to establish standards for federal elections. The congressman closed by encouraging Americans to study the nation's history as communities prepare to celebrate Independence Day.