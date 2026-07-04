Posted: Jul 05, 2026 10:13 AMUpdated: Jul 05, 2026 10:13 AM

Tom Davis

Strong storms that moved through our area Saturday night caused widespread damage across Washington County, leaving more than 10,000 residents without electricity and forcing road closures due to downed power lines.

According to Washington County Emergency Management, utility crews are working to restore power, but officials say damage was extensive and repairs will take time. City and county crews have cleared many roadways overnight, although some roads remain closed because of fallen power lines.

To assist residents affected by the outages, the Bartlesville Public Library will open Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. as a temporary cooling station, despite normally being closed on Sundays. The City of Bartlesville also opened a free storm debris disposal site at 11 a.m. Sunday, with the site expected to remain available through at least the coming week.

The storm also forced the temporary closure of Boots Hollow Golf Club. The course will be closed Sunday and Monday, and possibly Tuesday, while crews remove debris and assess damage. Officials say additional updates will be released as cleanup efforts continue.