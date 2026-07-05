Posted: Jul 05, 2026 11:15 AMUpdated: Jul 05, 2026 11:21 AM

Nathan Thompson

Crews across Washington County are cleaning up after damaging July 4 severe thunderstorms swept across the area.

Washington County Emergency Management Deputy Director Melissa Mayes provides a Sunday update on recovery efforts.

Thousands across the county are still without power. Mayes says teams are working long hours to get power restored and there are cooling stations open for those without electric.