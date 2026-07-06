Posted: Jul 06, 2026 1:25 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2026 1:25 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning. The focal point of discussion was approving Assessor Ed Quinton to put his signature on the Project Spring data center tax incentive agreement.

This is something Quinton didn't want the commissioners to do. Quinton says by signing this, the county would be losing out on tax dollars and he goes into more detail.

Quinton said the county would only be getting a fraction of those tax dollars due to the location of the property, which is annexed in the city limits of Sand Springs. Quinton added this is just phase one of three that they are hoping to work on.

He added that the people in charge of Project Spring don't need help with the county at the moment, but that could potentially change. Quinton says that is due to an ongoing lawsuit that District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt believes has legs to stand on, as the area the potential project sits on is being disputed if it really belongs to the City of Sand Springs.

Quinton goes on to talk about why the data center is able to skirt by without having to pay a tax bill.

Talburt said he is strongly against having anything to do with the tax incentive project.