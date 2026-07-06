Posted: Jul 06, 2026 10:30 AMUpdated: Jul 06, 2026 12:40 PM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a disaster emergency for Washington County following severe storms that brought high winds, flooding and widespread power outages.

The declaration also includes Cleveland County and will remain in effect for 30 days unless it is amended or terminated.

"State and local crews are out across Cleveland and Washington counties this morning checking on families, clearing debris, and helping our communities get back on their feet after these severe storms," Stitt said in a statement. "As crews work to get power restored to those impacted, please help by reporting damage and checking on your neighbors."

State officials say the disaster declaration will allow recovery resources to be deployed more quickly as crews continue damage assessments. Additional counties could be added to the emergency order if warranted.

Residents and business owners in Washington County whose property was damaged are encouraged to report losses through the state's online damage reporting system. Information collected will help officials assess the extent of storm damage and determine eligibility for additional assistance.

The state is also coordinating with Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief to assist storm victims.

Officials say cooling centers have been activated for residents affected by power outages at the Bartlesville Public Library, B The Light Mission and Victory Church in Bartlesville, and the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey.

Additional recovery resources are available through Be A Neighbor, a statewide assistance network.