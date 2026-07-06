News
Osage County
Posted: Jul 06, 2026 2:09 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2026 2:09 PM
Woolaroc Putting on Kid Camp Next Week
Ty Loftis
Kids interested in some outdoor adventure this summer have the opportunity to sign up for Camp Woolaroc, which starts next week. Kids aged 6-8 will have the opportunity to attend next Monday and Tuesday while children aged 9-11 will have their event next Thursday and Friday.
The registration fee is $100. If you are a member of Woolaroc, campers can attend for $80. The camp will last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and you can sign up on Woolaroc's website.
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