Posted: Jul 06, 2026 2:29 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2026 2:29 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly taking someone's children.

42-year-old Jeffry Winkelman was charged on Monday with kidnapping.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department (BPD), the mother of the children gave her kids to Winkelman so they could stay with him. Later in the evening, Winkelman allegedly sent multiple messages to the mother and other individuals in an attempt to have someone retrieve the children. Winkelman allegedly left the scene with the children when the mother arrived at the location he provided.

Winkelman allegedly told one of the children that he would not meet up with the mother to drop off the kids.

Winkelman allegedly dropped the children at the mother's house at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday morning.