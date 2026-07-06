Posted: Jul 06, 2026 2:53 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2026 2:53 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly breaking into a van.

59-year-old Paul Everly was charged on Monday with third-degree burglary.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department (BPD), authorities approached Everly as he was inside the van owned by a Bartlesville business on the morning of July 3. Authorities allegedly observed broken glass in the interior of the passenger side of the van. The passenger side window was allegedly shattered inwards. Clothes and a towel were allegedly located outside of the van.

More clothes were allegedly located inside the van branded with the business logo and name.

Everly allegedly told authorities that he had permission to be inside the van by someone that does not work for the business that owns the vehicle.

The BPD approached the owner of the business and allegedly told authorities that Everly did not have permission to be inside the van.

Everly has an extensive criminal history that dates back to 2002.