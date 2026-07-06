Posted: Jul 06, 2026 3:49 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2026 3:49 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Dewey man is facing a felony charge after allegedly strangling someone.

45-year-old Melvin Owen was charged on Monday with domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), Owen and the victim allegedly got into a physical altercation. During the altercation, Owen allegedly head-butted the victim and put them in a headlock. Owen allegedly choked the victim with his hands. Owen allegedly fled the scene once authorities were notified.

Authorities allegedly observed scratch marks and red marks on the victim's neck and a large bump on the victim's forehead.