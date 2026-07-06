Posted: Jul 06, 2026 7:53 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2026 7:53 PM

Chase Almy

An 83-minute municipal marathon saw the Dewey City Council swear in a new councilman, extend contracts for two city officials and unanimously approve every item on Monday night's agenda.

The Dewey City Council met Monday evening at Dewey City Hall, where newly appointed Councilman Scott McNeice was officially sworn into office by Judge John Holden. The council also approved routine business, including claims, renewal of public official bonds for the city clerk and city treasurer, and a resolution accepting the Notice to Proceed from the Rural Economic Action Plan Fund. Following an executive session, council members voted to extend the employment contracts for both City Judge John Holden and City Manager Kevin Trease.

As part of those agreements, Holden received a 7% salary increase for fiscal year 2026-27, while Trease's contract was extended with a 5% salary increase. All agenda items presented during the meeting were approved without opposition before the council adjourned after 83 minutes.