Posted: Jul 07, 2026 3:40 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2026 3:40 AM

Tom Davis / Chris Freund / James Copeland

A proposed property tax increase may be less than expected for Caney Residents.

A packed crowd filled the meeting room at Monday night's Caney City Council Meeting after a discussion to increase the upcoming 2027 budget by 22 mills was apparently placed in error as an action item on the agenda.

A change in the agenda moved it to a workshop after the regular session meeting. During the workshop, it was disclosed that, if current trends continue, this year's budget would be short on salaries by $215,000, which led to discussion between all council members on why the shortfall was taking place.

Council members agreed that there needs to be a breakdown of all salaries from each department to find out where the discrepancy is coming from. Council members also agreed that a a 22 mill increase would not be asked of Caney residents. Instead, an increase of 10 mil will be voted on Wednesday night at 6:30 at council chambers.

If approved, the increase has to be sent to the county to exceed the revenue-neutral rate. If passed, the city of Caney would not be able to exceed revenue neutral by more than 10 mills.