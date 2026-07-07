Posted: Jul 07, 2026 9:11 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2026 9:11 AM

Chase Almy

Residents in Dewey who recently received letters about their water service lines should not interpret them as an indication that their drinking water is unsafe, according to City Manager Kevin Trease. The notices were mailed in late June as part of a federally required inventory of water service lines mandated by the Environmental Protection Agency. Some letters notified homeowners that their property has a galvanized service line that is recommended for replacement, while most informed customers that the material of their service line is currently unknown. The notice explains that galvanized lines located downstream of older lead service lines can absorb and later release lead into drinking water, which is why the EPA now requires communities to identify and track service line materials.

Trease said the city has identified only about 10 galvanized service lines during its inventory, with the vast majority of known lines consisting of PVC or copper. However, Dewey still has roughly 900 service lines whose material has not yet been confirmed. City crews will continue updating the inventory through water meter replacements and spot excavations, though Trease said the process will likely take several years to complete. Residents who received a letter stating their service line is of "unknown material" may receive additional notices each year until the city can verify the type of pipe serving their property.

Trease acknowledged the letters may have been alarming but stressed they are largely informational and part of a nationwide effort to reduce potential lead exposure in drinking water. He added that the inventory requirement is an unfunded federal mandate, though the city has already begun replacing aging infrastructure. Dewey plans to replace water mains along approximately 15 blocks this year, eliminating remaining lead service lines in those areas. Trease also said the city had started its inventory several years ago but mistakenly believed it had to be completed before submission. That issue has since been corrected, and the city is now moving forward with the required reporting and replacement efforts.