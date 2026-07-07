Posted: Jul 07, 2026 9:41 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2026 9:41 AM

Chase Almy

The 2nd Annual Bruin Bunny Bash is bouncing back for another year, proving once again that rabbits are good for more than just stealing carrots from Mr. McGregor's garden. While the county show only includes meat rabbit classes, exhibitors will be bringing a wide variety of breeds for visitors to admire, learn about and, inevitably, spend a few minutes debating which one they'd take home if given the chance. Expect to see Giant Flemish rabbits, tiny Netherland Dwarfs, Mini Rex, Holland Lops and plenty of other floppy-eared stars. Organizers say last year's inaugural event was a laid-back hit, and they're looking forward to another fun-filled gathering of rabbit lovers.

The event also features an auction and raffle with plenty up for grabs. Auction items include a live rabbit, a rabbit cage, hay and several rabbit care supplies, essentially everything needed to kick-start a bunny's real estate portfolio. Kids can also try their luck in the raffle, which includes games, puzzles, mini LEGO sets and an exclusive Bruin Bunny Bash tumbler created by Stuck on You Davis Designs. Organizers say the rabbit community may be small, but it's one big family, and the Bash is all about bringing people together for a day of furry friends, new friendships and enough hopping to make the Easter Bunny wonder if he's got competition.