Posted: Jul 07, 2026 9:42 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2026 9:42 AM

Ty Loftis

During Monday's Oklahoma Department of Transportation meeting, it was announced all 77 counties will be receiving $950 million for improvements to county roads and bridges.

A five year county road and bridge improvement plan will give these funds for counties to work on as opposed to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. One of these projects includes the Belford Bridge Project, which connects Pawnee County to Osage County.

Over the next five years, this five year program plans to replace or improve 238 county bridges, including 105 that are considered structurally deficient. Transportation Secretary and Executive Director of ODOT Tim Gatz had the following to say:

"ODOT is proud to partner with county commissioners to deliver infrastructure improvements that make a lasting difference in communities across Oklahoma."