Posted: Jul 07, 2026 10:28 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2026 10:41 AM

Tom Davis

Severe weather damage, findings from the investigation into the April Blue Whale Materials fire, Flock Cameras, and more were covered on KWON Radio's CITY MATTERS program on Tuesday with Bartlesville City Councilor Larry East.



Councilor East addressed the damage from around the city--in particular, the city property. He said, "The parks, Johnstone and Sooner Park, had approximately 100 trees down in total. The Boots of Adams Golf Course had 15 large trees uprooted and over 30 that are going to need to be removed. They're going to be closed for a while as well trying to take care of all that."



East said he is a part of the Baptist Disaster Relief Chainsaw Crew and he would be out with them today. He said that those who cannot or do not have the means to deal with the downed trees or limbs can contact the Washington Osage Baptist Association at 918-335-1255.



The Bartlesville Fire Dept made a presentation at the Bartlesville City Cuncil meeting on Monday regarding the Blue Whale Materials fire in April. East said, "We've been patiently or maybe not so patiently waiting for that information, but I appreciate the thoroughness with which they approached this in trying to make sure they gave accurate, comprehensive report." He added, "Blue Whale has really stepped up and wanting to take care of all of these things and make sure that the safety of both the employees and the community are taken care of."



Blue Whale Materials will now have their own fire brigade and a million gallon water tower right there on premises, among other steps to ensure safety.



The City Council on Monday got the final unsheltered homeless task force report. East said, "Rachel Scholer and Tom Gorman delivered the report last night and they talked about the accomplishments on both sides of trying to help our homeless neighbors and take care of concerns that were in the community. He added, "We had all these helping organizations coming together to try to make a comprehensive solution that will help move us in a better direction with all of that and the numbers are reflective of that. And as Councilman Kirkpatrick pointed out, each of those numbers represents a person. And so it was cool to see the progress that's been made there and we hope that will continue."



Councilor East said time ran out at Monday's City Council before the body could address the automatic license plate reader issue. The item will be pushed to August. East said, "I think the Police Department is going to recommend that we continue the contract with Flock for eight of the cameras that we have. Right now we have a ten total. They propose to create a contract with Axos for the other two cameras to try them out for a while. And I think they're already providing various tech to the Police Department for, I think, body cam footage and those sorts of things."



Larry reminded listeners that the filing for the city council elections will be August 3rd through 5th saying, "Anybody who's feeling like they want to get plugged into one of those seats and now would be the opportunity to look into that."