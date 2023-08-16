Posted: Aug 16, 2023 3:29 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2023 3:49 PM

Chase McNutt

A Ramona man was seen in Washington County Court on Wednesday on the charges of failing to register as a sex offender. James Buckley was pulled over near Caney Valley High School for driving with one of his brake lights out. After being stopped, Buckley told officers that he was a registered sex offender in Washington.

Buckley also told police that he moved to Oklahoma a year ago and just forgot to register. Washington and Nowata County District Attorney Will Drake confirmed with police that Buckley did not register in Washington either. It was also discovered that Buckley had not registered for Washington County.

He is currently being held over on a $50,000 bond and his next court date is set for Aug. 25th.