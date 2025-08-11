News
Washington County
Posted: Aug 11, 2025 2:29 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2025 2:32 PM
Gap Road Near Highway 123 to be Closed for Repair Tuesday
Nathan Thompson
A portion of a heavily-traveled road linking Washington County and Osage County will be temporarily closed Tuesday for repairs.
Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap says the work on Gap Road near Highway 123 should be completed fairly quickly on Tuesday.
Dunlap says those needing to use Gap Road on Tuesday should enter from the east at 2400 Road, as the west end of the road near Highway 123 will be blocked to all traffic.
« Back to News