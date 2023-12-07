Posted: Dec 07, 2023 12:58 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2023 1:00 PM

Nathan Thompson

A man was injured after a police shooting in Rogers County on Wednesday evening.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the shooting happened at about 6:30 Wednesday in Chelsea, near the intersection of State Highway 66 and East 340 Road. OSBI says it all started with a disturbance call about a person with a gun in northern Rogers County.

A Chelsea officer responded and found a man with a gun. OSBI says the officer gave several orders to drop the gun, but the man did not comply.

The officer fired their weapon and shot the suspect.

OSBI says the man was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The officer and others in the area were not injured.

OSBI is continuing the investigation with cooperation from the Chelsea Police Department, Rogers County Sheriff’s Office and the Rogers County District Attorney’s Office.