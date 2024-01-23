Posted: Jan 23, 2024 3:43 PMUpdated: Jan 23, 2024 3:44 PM

Chase McNutt

Over the last 13 years, Chef Josh Lankford has been working with schools throughout the world to help get better food to kids in the lunch room. Lankford, an Oklahoma native and former Bartian, talks about what special things he gets to do as a chef.

Lankford will be at Dewey Public Schools this week, and he explains what the kids can expect.

Lankford, who’s career spans across multiple areas including country clubs, private and k-12 schools, talks about why he got into this program.

Lankford will be at Dewey Public Schools on Thursday at 11 am.