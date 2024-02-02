Posted: Feb 02, 2024 1:02 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2024 1:02 PM

Nathan Thompson

Washington County District Attorney Will Drake says a Jan. 12 shooting death at a Bartlesville apartment was justified.

The Bartlesville Police Department received a 911 phone call around 8:30 a.m.. Jan. 12 regarding an intruder in the 1800 block of South Keeler Avenue. The person who was at home at the time said the suspect had broken through a door. The suspect was shot by the person at home. First responders arrived at the scene and administered aid to the 23-year-old male suspect, who was transported to Jane Phillips Hospital. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Bartlesville Radio obtained a letter from Drake to Bartlesville Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry. Drake says he completed an investigation and found that the shooting was justified.

Drake says the resident provided a detailed statement to police, which was corroberated. He says the investigation shows the resident "was faced with a person beating aggressively on the door" to the residence. The resident gave warning to the individual and the resident observed the suspect break through the residence door with enough force to take the door off the hinges before shooting the suspect.