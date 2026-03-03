Posted: Mar 03, 2026 10:09 AMUpdated: Mar 03, 2026 10:13 AM

Nathan Thompson

Two people are dead and three firefighters were injured after a late-night house fire near Oglesby on the Washington–Nowata County line.

Crews were called out around 10 p.m. Monday to a single-family home near West 2700 Road and North 4040 Road. Oklahoma State Fire Marshal's Office is now investigating.