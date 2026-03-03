News
Posted: Mar 03, 2026 10:09 AMUpdated: Mar 03, 2026 10:13 AM
2 People Killed in Late-Night House Fire Near Oglesby
Nathan Thompson
Two people are dead and three firefighters were injured after a late-night house fire near Oglesby on the Washington–Nowata County line.
Crews were called out around 10 p.m. Monday to a single-family home near West 2700 Road and North 4040 Road. Oklahoma State Fire Marshal's Office is now investigating.
Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox has an update.
The cause remains under investigation.
