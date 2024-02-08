News
Oklahoma
Posted: Feb 08, 2024 6:27 AMUpdated: Feb 08, 2024 6:27 AM
PODCAST: Senator Lankford on Border Bill
Tom Davis
US Senator James Lankford called into Bartlesville Radio for our podcast. The main topic was the failed Senate Bill to address the souther border crisis where thousands are crossing into the US illegally each day.
Lankford said some of the information in the bill was purposely distorted for political gain.
Lankford said the bill calls for the apprehension, screening and deportation with illegal crosser number one. Should the number of illegal crossers hit 5,000 in a day, the system will not be able to handle the volume. In that case, Lankford said the bill would call for the apprehension and deportation without screening.
« Back to News