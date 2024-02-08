Posted: Feb 08, 2024 6:27 AMUpdated: Feb 08, 2024 6:27 AM

Tom Davis

US Senator James Lankford called into Bartlesville Radio for our podcast. The main topic was the failed Senate Bill to address the souther border crisis where thousands are crossing into the US illegally each day.

Lankford said some of the information in the bill was purposely distorted for political gain.