Posted: Feb 21, 2024 2:34 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2024 3:10 PM

Nathan Thompson

Tribal sovereignty and working together with state government highlighted a special meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville Wednesday featuring Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr.

Both leaders say building and sustaining a good relationship between state and tribal governments is key to the success of all residents of Oklahoma.

Pinnell takes a much different tone than Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, who's relationship with tribes after the McGirt decision is noticibly strained. Pinnell says he will always look to partner with tribes to better all of Oklahoma while respecting tribal sovereignty

Hoskin was extremely thankful to Pinnell for his leadership. Hoskin says hundreds of years of Cherokee history show him that cooperation between governments is necessary for survival and committed to working together for better days ahead

Full remarks from the Lieutenant Governor and the Principal Chief can be heard below.

Listen to "Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. 2-21-2024" on Spreaker.

Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor Joe Deere, Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr., stand together for a photo Wednesday during a special Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville meeting at the Tri County Tech Event Center. Photo by Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell speaks Wednesday during a special Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville meeting on tribal sovereignty at the Tri County Tech Event Center. Photo by Nathan Thompson

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. speaks Wednesday during a special Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville meeting on tribal sovereignty at the Tri County Tech Event Center. Photo by Nathan Thompson