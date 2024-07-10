Posted: Jul 10, 2024 3:34 PMUpdated: Jul 10, 2024 3:34 PM

Nathan Thompson

A former Nowata County Sheriff's deputy has been arrested facing one felony charge of embezzlement after a six-year-long investigation.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says Thomas Jay Campbell, Jr., of Nowata was arrested on July 3 in Craig County. The Nowata County Sheriff's Office contacted OSBI in January 2018 to investigate an embezzlement case.

In 2018, the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector’s Office found that six firearms were missing from the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation, evidence led OSBI special agents to Campbell's residence. He is a former Nowata County Sheriff’s deputy. On June 26, 2024, a search warrant was served at the property, where one of the missing firearms was located.

Campbell was arrested and is facing one count of embezzlement in Nowata County District Court. He posted a $5,000 bond and is out of custody. Campbell's next court date is July 29.