Posted: Jul 15, 2024 9:40 AMUpdated: Jul 15, 2024 9:40 AM

Nathan Thompson

All Washington County offices will close at noon on Wednesday in memory of former Sheriff Pat Ballard.

Ballard passed away on July 10. He served as sheriff from 1994-2008. Ballard’s memorial service is 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Washington County Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Bouvier allowed the closure of county offices so that county employees can attend Ballard’s service.

The closure includes the Courthouse, Administration Building, Sheriff’s Office and other county-owned facilities. Emergency response, on-duty patrol deputies, the 911 communications center and the county jail will not be impacted by the closure.

County offices will reopen for normal business hours on Thursday.