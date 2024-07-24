Posted: Jul 24, 2024 2:52 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2024 2:52 PM

Ty Loftis

After recently saying that the Bible would be incorporated into the classroom for the coming school year, State Superintendent Ryan Walters released guidelines on Wednesday showing how the Bible will be utilized in school.

A press release states that these guidelines include the historical context, literary significance, artistic and musical influence of the Bible. Walters had the following to say:

“The Bible is indispensable in understanding the development of Western civilization and American history. To ensure our students are equipped to understand and conceptualize our nation, its culture and its founding, every student in Oklahoma will be taught the Bible in its historical, cultural and literary context.”

There have been many state lawmakers and school districts push back against Walters' mandate, believing that it is unlawful. Along with a physical copy of the Bible, teachers across Oklahoma will be provided the U.S. Constitution, The Ten Commandments and The Declaration of Independence.