Posted: Jul 26, 2024 3:49 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2024 3:49 PM

Nathan Thompson

ConocoPhillips has reinstated its employee air shuttle service, including flights to Bartlesville Airport.

The inaugural flight began in July and provides air shuttle service for employees between five different locations — Bartlesville; Houston; Midland, Texas; Carlsbad, New Mexico and Williston, North Dakota.

ConocoPhillips uses an Embraer ERJ-145XR, similar to regional jets operated by major carriers. The aircraft is based at the ConocoPhillips Global Aviation Hangar in Houston.

The company says the flights will provide safe, reliable transportation for employees traveling between ConocoPhillips' major centers of business.