Posted: Aug 01, 2024 3:52 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2024 3:52 PM

Ty Loftis

Wynona Public Schools is moving to a blended learning environment for the 2024-2025 school year. Full virtual learning will be available to all students within the Wynona School District. The blended learning will provide an option of in-person learning and online coursework. The THRIVE Learning Collaborative is the only virtual cooperative in the state and Superintendent Ruby Dean is excited to get started.

Those who attend on-site will see changes at Wynona Schools, though. There is a new technology career path programs, e-Sports, free breakfast and lunch for students and more. For more information, you can call the school at 918-846-2467.