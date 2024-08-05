Posted: Aug 05, 2024 3:43 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2024 3:43 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man is being charged with committing domestic abuse in the presence of a minor and abusing that minor. Officers responded to an apartment complex along Nowata Rd. on Friday, July 26th and spoke with the female victim in this case.

She said that the defendant, Brandon Mauk, had been drinking all day. She added that when she got home, Mauk became aggressive. When the female victim attempted to hide with her son in the bathroom, Mauk broke in and threw her down the stairs. A probable cause affidavit states that Mauk threw the son down the stairs as well, landing on top of the female victim. The female victim had bruising and marks consistent with being thrown down the stairs. The son had no bruising, but did corroborate everything the female victim said.

Mauk fled the scene as officers arrived on that evening, but with a confirmed felony search warrant in hand, officers attempted to make contact with Mauk at his address on Sunday afternoon. Mauk was given multiple commands to open the door and never did so, resulting in an obstruction of an officer misdemeanor charge.

Mauk’s bond was set at $75,000 and he will next be seen in court on Friday, August 16th.