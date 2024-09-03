Posted: Sep 03, 2024 1:05 PMUpdated: Sep 03, 2024 1:05 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $4,000 contribution to Veteran’s Connection Organization (VCO).

David Nickel, president of Arvest Bank – Bartlesville Region, and Vickie Hastings, Arvest merchant relationship advisor, presented the check to Sharon Reese, executive director of VCO.

“Veteran’s Connection provides vital resources for veterans in our community,” Nickel said. “We are honored to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation.”

The funds will be used to support homeless veterans and their family members as they transition from a local homeless shelter to their own homes. Veteran’s Connection Organization is a nonprofit organization serving veterans, service members, and their families. VCO helps enhance the quality of life of veterans by advocating for their needs, providing connections to resources and promoting opportunities.