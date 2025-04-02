News
Weather
Posted: Apr 02, 2025 6:39 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2025 10:54 AM
Tornadoes Reportedly Touched Down in Pearsonia, Owasso and Sperry
Tom Davis
A confirmed tornado reported touchdown in Osage County near Pearsonia early Wednsday morning just after 5am. Confirmed tornado were also reported in Owasso, and in Sperry between 6: 35 and 6:40 a.m.
We are also awaiting damage reports from these violent storms.
Over 400 Verdigris Valley customers lost power in Osage County Wednesday morning.
« Back to News