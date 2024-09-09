Posted: Sep 09, 2024 2:22 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2024 2:22 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, there was discussion to sign a resolution of a preservation agreement on the Belford Bridge project. This is a bridge connecting Pawnee and Osage County across the Arkansas River and is eligible for the national register of historic places. District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright explains what signing this resolution meant.

Kyler Construction was selected to do the remodel of a building at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. They were the low bid for the project, coming in at just over $57,000.

There were no utility permits signed at Monday's meeting. District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt was absent from Monday's meeting.