Posted: Oct 15, 2024 7:58 AMUpdated: Oct 15, 2024 10:13 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of Silver Lake and Nowata Place.

Assistant Bartlesville Police Chief Andrew Ward tells Bartlesville Radio an officer en route to court arrived at the scene and observed that the driver appeared to be experiencing a medical emergency. The officer immediately removed the driver from the vehicle, which subsequently caught fire.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment. At this time, the driver’s condition remains unknown. Further information will be provided as it becomes available