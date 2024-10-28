Posted: Oct 28, 2024 9:57 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2024 9:58 AM

Nathan Thompson

Red Flag Warnings and Wind Advisories are in effect for the entire listening area until 8 p.m. Monday.

Southerly winds gusting as high as 35 to 45 miles-per-hour combined with low relative humidity and ongoing drought conditions will increase fire weather concerns across eastern Oklahoma and southeast Kansas. Widespread enhanced to near critical grassland fire spread rates are expected, with locally critical values in areas west of Highway 75 in northeast Oklahoma.

Fire weather concerns will persist into Tuesday, although an increase in moisture will decrease the overall threat in comparison to conditions expected on Monday. Enhanced to Near Critical grassland fire spread rates are forecast, driven by continued gusty winds.

A change is expected to occur on Wednesday, with thunderstorms in the forecast, some of which could be severe. The primary threats on Wednesday afternoon will be large hail and damaging winds, with a limited threat of tornadoes.

Red Flag Warning for Monday

Fire Spread Rate for Monday

Wind Advisory for Monday

Fire Spread Rate for Tuesday